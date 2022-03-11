Car sales surge 57pc in 8 months

Sales of cars during eight months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 (Jul-Feb) have surged by 57.46 pc as compared to the same period of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 149,813 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 95,139 units in the same period of last year.

On a yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 33.04 percent in February as compared to the same month of the preceding year.

The sale of cars rose to 18,054 units in February as compared to 13,570 units during the same period of previous year.

The breakup figures showed that 23,552 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2021-22 as compared to the sale of 16,213 units last year, thus showing a jump of 45.26 pc.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars’ sales also rose by 29.68 pc as it surged to 38,300 units in the corresponding period from 29,532 units in the same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales however went down by 67.74 pc as its sales declined to 497 units from 1,541 units during Jul-Feb 2020-21.

Sales of Suzuki Cultus increased to 17,380 units in the corresponding period whereas during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 10,471 units.

The sales of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp increase of 94.68 percent as it rose to 14,812 units during the first eight months of the current fiscal year from 7,608 units in the same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 24,293 units in July-Feb (2020-21) to 43,427 units in the same period of the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, sales of Suzuki Bolan increased by 50.83 pc as it rose to 8,267 units in eight months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to sales of 5,481 units in the same period of last year.