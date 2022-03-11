Laos targets 1.55b USD in trade surplus in 2022

The Lao government is aiming for a trade surplus of at least 1.55b U.S. dollars in 2022, despite the country’s economic difficulties triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The value of exports is projected to reach 7.6b U.S. dollars while the value of imports is forecast at 6.05b U.S. dollars, according to a recent report from the Prime Minister’s Office, quoted by the Vientiane Times on Thursday. To achieve this goal, the government has pledged to boost agricultural production and the processing of goods for export, especially to China, whose markets can now be more easily accessed via the China-Laos railway. The sectors involved have been instructed to help businesses access funding, apply science and technology to production, and help producers to find markets. In recent decades, the government has attempted to increase exports while minimising imports so as to earn more foreign currency.













