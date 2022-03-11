Oil rises 4pc due to gap in output from Russia

Crude oil prices surged 4 percent on Thursday following a sharp drop a day earlier as market contemplates whether or not Opec+ would boost supply to help plug the gap in output from Russia.

As of 1305 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $4.45 (+4 percent) to reach 115.59 a barrel. Brent hit the mark of $139.13 a barrel on Monday last and slumped 13 percent on Wednesday in its biggest one-day drop in nearly two years.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main oil benchmark for North America, jumped to $112.92 a barrel, up by $4.22 (+3.88 percent). The contract hit $130.50 a barrel on Monday last and tumbled 12.5 percent on Wednesday in the biggest daily decline since November.

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $127.93 a barrel with an increase of 1.12 percent, Arab Light was available at $110.56 a barrel with a decrease of 13.01 percent and the price of Russian Sokol slipped to $94.75 a barrel with 15.07 percent decrease.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei in a tweet on late Wednesday said that his country is committed to the existing agreement by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia (Opec+) to ramp up oil supply by 400,000 barrels per day monthly following sharp cuts in 2020.

“The UAE believes in the value Opec+ brings to the oil market,” Al-Mazrouei said. Just hours before, prices slumped on comments from UAE’s ambassador to Washington saying his country will be encouraging Opec to consider higher output to fill the supply gap due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its incursion a “special operation” to disarm its neighbour.

The UAE’s ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, told CNN on Wednesday the country wants to increase oil production and will encourage the Opec+ to ramp up supply.

The comments from UAE officials came as the market also took into account moves by the United States to ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil and efforts to seal a nuclear deal with Tehran, which could lead to more oil supply coming from Iran later this year.