IMF approves $1.4b for Ukraine under RFI

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a disbursement of $1.4 billion (SDR 1,005.9 million) under the rapid financing instrument (RFI) to help meet urgent financing needs and mitigate the economic impact of the war. According to a press statement issued on Thursday, the executive board expressed its strong support for the Ukrainian people. The war in Ukraine is resulting in tragic loss of life and human suffering. While the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious, with refugee flows of over 2 million persons in just 13 days and large-scale destruction of key infrastructure in Ukraine, said the statement. This disbursement under the RFI, equivalent to 50 percent of Ukraine’s quota in the IMF, will help meet urgent balance of payment needs arising from the impacts of the ongoing war and will provide critical support in the short term while playing a catalytic role for financing from other partners. The Ukrainian authorities have cancelled the stand-by arrangement and the authorities have expressed their intent to work with the IMF to design an appropriate economic programme aimed at rehabilitation and growth, when conditions permit. The authorities intend to remain in close consultation with staff as they continue to design and implement effective crisis mitigation measures.













