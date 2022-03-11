Govt confident and firm on political front: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan told Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar that the government is “stable” as they face the threat of a no-confidence motion. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government was confident and firm on the political front. The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Imran Khan said Islamabad was the most important political front in the current situation. He said the decision regarding the situation in Punjab would be taken after an in-depth consultation.

“A detailed discussion on Punjab’s political situation will be held after due diligence,” the prime minister said during the meeting, where the country’s political situation came under discussion among other matters.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi are with the PM in Lahore.

PM Imran Khan also held a meeting with Punjab MPAs elected on minority and women’s seats. The premier said that female and minority lawmakers in the national and Punjab assemblies play an “important role” in legislation. He added that the PTI considers merit while appointing people on reserved seats.

“In the past, political parties used to appoint people on reserved seats based on nepotism,” claimed PM Imran. He added that when the PTI came to power, it inherited a “bankrupt economy” and the incumbent government’s “successful” policy stabilised it. The premier told the lawmakers that the country’s economy is on sustainable growth now.

Separately, the premier also held a meeting with provincial ministers Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari. According to the PM Office, the overall political situation of the country was reviewed during the meeting.

PM Imran also held a meeting with Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Head of Special Monitoring Unit Punjab Faisal Asif to review the development projects in the province.

On the other hand, sources told a private TV channel that six PML-N lawmakers were present when Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Punjab MPAs.

Sources privy to the meeting said that the PML-N lawmakers have assured PM Imran Khan of “unwavering support” and assured him of getting support from more lawmakers. Officials also shared that the PM told the lawmakers that ahead of the vote he will hold the country’s “biggest” rally. The PM also told the lawmakers to focus on Islamabad. agencies

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived on a day’s visit to Lahore Thursday as the Jahangir Tareen group ramped up the pressure on CM Punjab, demanding his removal amid political uncertainty in the country due to the no-trust motion against the premier. In the meeting between the three leaders, the prime minister said the most important political matters would take place in Islamabad – given that the National Assembly is situated there.