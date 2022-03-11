Fear reflects in Imran’s statements: Shehbaz

As battle lines between the government and opposition have finally drawn after the tabling of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost his mental balance which was reflected in his statements. Shehbaz passed these remarks while talking to reporters outside the special court in Lahore. “Imran has not only damaged the Kashmir cause, but also pushed the country into a corner,” he claimed. Talking about the no-confidence motion, Shehbaz said he was confident about the outcome and claimed that all political parties were united for the motion to get rid of the ruling party which had caused the prevailing crises, damaging the country’s economy, says a news report.

“We have faced forged cases registered against us all and these are cowardly moves made by the prime minister to humiliate us, but we did not succumb because we are in the right”, Shehbaz said. He said Imran’s statements in recent days clearly show his fear, adding that the premier’s legs were trembling. On March 8, PTI leaders and federal ministers vowed to thwart the opposition’s attempt to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, which was submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said filing a no-trust motion was the opposition parties’ constitutional right but the ruling party along with its coalition partners will defeat the opponents in the political battle. “Imran Khan is an elected prime minister who came into power through a huge public mandate in 2018 elections,” he maintained. Qureshi said he discussed the matter of no-confidence vote with the premier and it had been decided that the ruling party will make all-out efforts to foil the opposition’s move. Earlier, on March 7, sources said the prime minister, who chaired the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee meeting, assured the party that there was nothing to be worried about, as “there is no threat to the democratic government”. Surprisingly, the no-confidence motion has put everything on the back burner, including the weekly federal cabinet meeting.