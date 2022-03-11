IHC clubs identical pleas in Naval Farms case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed all identical petitions challenging the judgment against Naval Farms, Golf Course and Naval Sailing Club and adjourned them till March 15, for hearing together.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals filed by Admiral (retd) Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Defence Ministry.

Abbasi’s lawyer Ashtar Ausaf contended that the petitioner had reservations on the decision of single member bench. The inauguration of Sailing Club by his client had been declared as violation of code of conducts in the said judgment.

Defence Ministry’s counsel adopted the stance that the then president and cabinet had approved the land for Naval Farms, adding that no public funds were used in it. He pleaded that it was wrong to suspend the NCO of Capital Development Authority (CDA). The main petitioner had not written anything about navy or armed forces in his case before the single member bench, he added.

On a query, the lawyer said that Naval Farms was a welfare organization of Pakistan Navy working under Naval Housing Authority. The advocate said that the single member bench didn’t seek the assistance of attorney general of Pakistan in this important case.

The court asked whether the petitioner raised such points before the bench during hearing to this the lawyer said that the AGP was served notices in about two or three points. He said that it was necessary to hear all respondents as per the instructions of the top court.

The court, however, rejected the request to grant a stay order against the decision. The further hearning of the case was then adjourned till March 15.

Senate chairman’s polls: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed intra court appeal for hearing on April 13, filed by Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging rejection of his seven votes in senate chairman elections.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri would take up the case for hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the court had reserved its judgment on the appeal on December 22, 2021 after listening arguments from all respondents.

B4U: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on post arrest bail petition of B4U company’s owner Saifur Rehman in a reference pertaining to looted money of the public on the name of investment.

A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case and reserved decision after the two sides concluded their arguments.

During the outset of the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor apposed the bail petition and prayed before the court to turn it down as the bureau had sufficient proofs against the accused.

He said it was a case of public cheating against the accused. After this, the court reserved the verdict.

Monal Group: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on intra court appeal (ICA) of Monal Restaurants until the written judgment of Supreme Court in an identical case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the ICA filed by Monal administration.

Justice Aamer Farooq, during the hearing, expressed annoyance with the counsel of Monal Group adopting a false stance before the top court regarding the signature on this court’s judgment. However, the petitioner annexed the unauthentic order with his case in top court, he asked, and hinted to initiate action against the petitioner.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that his client had not adopted such stance in Supreme Court, adding that it was reported wrongly in media. Justice Farooq remarked that whether the petitioner had applied for a verified copy of this court’s judgment.

The lawyer said that when the Monal was sealed they had not verified copy of the order. The counsel for the Islamabad Wild Life Management Board said that the written order of the top court was still awaited and Monal Group had not been given possession so far. The court said it had to be viewed that what the top court had written in its verdict. The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 17.