CM directs authorities to remain vigilant against dengue

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Health department and field administration to remain vigilant in the wake of the changing weather and said that dengue surveillance teams should be fully activated.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid apprised the chief minister about corona vaccination and anti-dengue measures. The CM said that dengue surveillance plan should be implemented in toto along with daily monitoring.

No negligence would be tolerated in this regard as overcoming the spread of the dengue was important, he added.

PML-N MPA reposes confidence in CM: PML-N MPA Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The MPA reposed trust over Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, and said the chief minister was serving the masses with sincerity while promoting a culture of political tolerance and transparency.

He said the CM had given respect to parliamentarians while ensuring solutions to their problems on a priority basis.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reiterated that MPAs were his companions and he took everybody along. The respect of parliamentarians was his honour and no compromise would be made over their respect, he added.

He regretted that the opposition was playing a negative role as it was oblivious to the critical situation. Any attempt to destabilise the economy was tantamount to enmity with the nation as the opposition was trying to impede the development journey by creating political anarchy in the country, he added.

The CM asserted that the opposition would face defeat in the no-confidence move. More than 70,000 cases disposed of in 36 districts of Punjab: Prosecution Secretary Nadeem Sarwar on Thursday said that more than 70,000 cases had been disposed of in 36 districts of Punjab under case flow management system (CFMS) while all cases were being tracked through digitization.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here. Additional Secretary Prosecution, Additional Secretary Admn., Deputy Secretary Prosecution and others attended the meeting.

Naeem Sarwar said that more than 65,000 cases had been uploaded on CFMS, adding that due to the endeavors of the Prosecution department a significant improvement had been seen in trial of the cases in courts and prosecutors were pursuing the cases diligently.

During the meeting the Secretary Prosecution said 10,339 cases were registered in Lahore during last 3 months and 5,934 cases had been uploaded on system while the remaining 4,405 cases were in the processes of uploading under the case flow management system.

He further said that now any case could be monitored through FIRs from its beginning to end by digital tracking system and performance of all the prosecutors of Punjab was also being monitored through digital system.

The Secretary Prosecution told that framing of charged on all the accused in Priyantha Kumara case would be done on March 12.