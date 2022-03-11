IG Punjab for effective planning to curb crimes in Lahore

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that measures should be taken under short and long term plan for protection of life and property of citizens of Lahore and control of crime. IG Punjab directed CIA Lahore to do a better job in eradicating organized crime and rooting out professional criminals. He stressed upon quick completion of investigation and punishment meted out to accused. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed to make the patrolling plan for prevention of street crime more effective and increase the number of patrolling teams, adding that anti-vehicle lifting wing (AVLS) should be further strengthened to prevent theft of motorcycle, rickshaw and vehicle.

IG Punjab ordered that intelligence based operations be launched against bike and car thieves gangs in Lahore and action be taken under zero tolerance on one wheeling, kite flying, aerial firing. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed Lahore Police to undertake profiling of land grabbing groups occupying the property of innocent citizens and the property of overseas Pakistanis. IGP also directed that special plan should be formulated against the land grabbing mafia in collaboration with the police, finance department, district administration, LDA and other agencies.

IG Punjab said that the ongoing operations and awareness campaign against drug use and sale should be intensified and no effort should be spared to eradicate this evil. Rao Sardar Ali Khan stressed that corruption is not acceptable in any case and clearing the police department of corrupt elements is my first priority. IG Punjab issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of Lahore Police Operations and Investigation Wing. During the meeting, DIG Investigation Lahore gave a briefing on further improvement of the Investigation Wing.