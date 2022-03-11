Wani dismayed over UNHCR’s inaction on Kashmir

Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani while expressing his dismay over the UNHCR’s inaction on Kashmir has said that the Council’s negligence had encouraged the Indian government to continue with its oppression and suppression in the region. The KIIR chief said this while taking part in a debate held under agenda item 2 at the 49th Session of the United Nations Human rights Council in Geneva on yesterday, received a press release here. Speaking on behalf of the World Muslim Congress Altaf Hussain Wani in his statement commended the office of the High Commissioner for highlighting the pressing problems the world was facing, today. He, however, maintained that it was unfortunate to see that the council has not been able to take action against the government of India whose forces have been at war with the civilian population in Kashmir for the last 33 years. “Human rights are under assault everywhere and people are hard-wired to claim them”, Wani said. Drawing the Council’s attention towards the dire political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the KIIR chief said that the occupied territory has become a hell for its residents where the Indian government had robbed people of all fundamental rights, even the right to life. “We have been telling this story of Kashmir for the last thirty years in this council and earlier in the commission of human rights”, he said adding that the stories of the suffering of Kashmiris got some attention of the OHCHR in 2018 and 2019 when the office of the high commissioner released two reports on the situation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.













