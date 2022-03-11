NIH BoG discusses reforms

A meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of National Institute of Health (NIH) was held here. Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta, Chairman, BoG, NIH presided over the meeting. Dr. Faisal Sultan SAPM on Health, Mr. Aamir Ashraf Khawaja Federal Secretary Health, Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar, Surgeon General of Pakistan, alongside other members of the Board of Governors attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Faisal Sultan SAPM on Health emphasized important role of National Institute of Health in disease control and prevention. He dwelt at length on the reform process being undertaken by the Government under the new NIH Act to transform the institution.

The meeting deliberated on overall organizational structure and vision of constituent institutes of the NIH.

The board discussed in detail various measures to improve the functionality of Health Research Institute. Terms of Reference for Health Data Center were also discussed by the board. The meeting reviewed in detail the proposed structure for Institute of Health and Nutrition and Centre for Environmental and Occupational Health making recommendations to ensure both centers are able to play an effective role at the national level as envisioned in the new NIH Act.