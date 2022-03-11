Honda arranges free medical camps

In continuation with the efforts for social uplift and welfare of the people of rural and less privileged areas, one-day free medical camp was arranged by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited at MohraSyedan, district Rawalpindi, on August 28, 2021, total number of patients were 847 and second camp was at village Panjgaran, District Abbotabad, on November 6th, 2021, number of patients were 575.third camp was arranged in rural areas of south Punjab, a village (Daulatpur) in District Rahim Yar Khan on February 26th 2020, Where 522 patients were checked and given free medicines and medical advice. The camps witnessed a huge response from the local populace. Doctors and paramedical staff were deputed in Allcamps who provided medical treatment in general health care and given free medicines. Besides medical facility, the objective was to educatethe patients on personal health,hygiene, childcare, preventions of diseases and sanitation of living areas.













