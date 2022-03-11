Spain approves first probe into child abuse by clergy

Lawmakers on Thursday approved Spain’s first official probe into child sex abuse within the Catholic Church, backing the creation of an expert committee to investigate such offences. The vote, which was hailed by victims’ associations, passed by a large majority within the Spanish parliament, drawing a line under years in which the matter was swept under the carpet.

Until now, there has never been an official inquiry into alleged abuse by members of the clergy, not by the government, nor by the Church.

Under the proposal, the committee will be made up of experts, representatives of victims’ associations and members of the clergy, and chaired by Spain’s ombudsman.

Its mission will be to investigate “the abhorrent actions by individuals against defenceless children… so that both the people who committed these abuses and those who concealed or harboured them can be exposed”.

The committee will then draw up a report which will be submitted to parliament. The move was hailed by victims’ groups who have long called for an official investigation

The initiative “gives us the opportunity to speak out, to tell our story and talk about our needs,” said Jesus Zudaire, who runs a victims’ association in the northern Navarre region and was himself abused.

“This is a day that we won’t forget, that we will remember because until now, we’ve had nothing,” agreed Juan Cuatrecasas, head of InfanciaRobada (“Stolen Childhood”) whose son was abused at a Catholic school between 2008 and 2010.

“For my son, like for all victims, this is a moment of great hope, firstly, for them being recognised and secondly to put things in place so this stops happening,” he told AFP.

Reacting on Twitter, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said it was “a first step to try to address the pain of the victims who have not been heard until now”.

Drawn up by the ruling Socialist party and the Basque nationalist PNV, the proposal was voted through by 286 votes in favour in the 350-seat assembly, with 51 votes against, all cast by the far-right Vox.