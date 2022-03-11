EU warns Ukraine refugee crisis a ‘big challenge’

A top European Union official warned Thursday the Ukraine refugee crisis was a “big challenge” for the bloc and set to get worse, but insisted the 27 nations were showing “unprecedented” unity. “Unfortunately things are getting worse, the bombs are falling, more people are being killed, we are going to see more and more people fleeing. We dont know exactly how many but I should guess many millions will come,” EU home affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told journalists. “So it is going to be really, really a big, big challenge. It is already a big challenge but it is going to get worse, we have to prepare for that.” More than 2 million refugees have flooded into the EU in the two weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of his pro-Western neighbour. The bloc has rushed to grant those fleeing temporary protection as it grapples with one of the fastest growing crises on the continent since World War II. Johansson said many of those who had arrived in the first wave from Ukraine were able to stay with friends or relatives in the EU, but warned that situation could change as more refugees come. She said there were “big concerns” over taking care for the huge number of children arriving as they make up roughly half of all people crossing the border. “It is extremely important now that we focus on giving these children some kind of normality, to make them go to school, or to childcare, this is also an opportunity for parents to be able to work and be part of society,” she said.













