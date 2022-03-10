Corona’s positivity rate reaches 0.42 per Cent in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI:The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.42 per cent here on Thursday, which was the lowest rate recorded after the arrival of the Omicron virus during the year 2022.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, the district health authority has registered eight new infections during the last 24 hours, including five of Rawalpindi and three from the outside districts. It updated that patients reported included three belonged from Islamabad, two from Rawalpindi Cantt and one from Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Rawal town.

“Presently, eight confirmed patients are admitted to four health facilities including four in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji Foundation Hospital and one of each in the Bilal and Benazir Bhutto Hospital,” he added. The report elaborated that one patient was stable and seven on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added 144 were quarantined, including 134 homes and ten isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,180 samples were collected, out of which 1,175 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.42 per cent. He said that 44,875 people had been discharged after recovery out of the total 46 371 confirmed cases reported in the district so far.

As many as 5,590,182 people, including 44,648 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021″, it informed.