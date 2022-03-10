KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift schemes in Kohat

PESHAWAR:Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday paid a day-long visit to district Kohat and inaugurated multiple development projects worth billions of rupees. The chief minister inaugurated a newly constructed sports complex and widening of 32 km long Jawaki-Guzdara Road completed at a total cost of Rs. 262 million and Rs. 829 million respectively.

Other projects included Government Girls Degree College Usterzai and Government Girls Degree College Bilitang completed at a cost of Rs. 237 million and Rs. 207 million respectively. He also inaugurated newly established Rescue sub-station Shakardara worth Rs. 36 million, rehabilitation of 6.5-KM road from Abbas Chowk to Darra Tunnel worth Rs. 226 million and type-D Hospital Jawaki.

Besides, the chief minister performed the groundbreaking of Tehsil building Gumbat which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 290 million. The chief minister on this occasion also distributed Ehsaas Kifalat Cards among the deserving families of the Kohat district.

Addressing a public gathering, the chief minister said work was underway on projects worth billions of rupees in southern districts, adding that the government was working on Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway project worth Rs. 276 billion with the aim to develop southern belt and generate employment opportunities for the locals.

He said the project would form western route of CPEC in future. Mahmood Khan affirmed that physical work on Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) would be initiated within the tenure of incumbent government which, on completion, would bring in thousands of barren land under cultivation and help to ensure food security of the province.

Bashing the opposition parties for their unjust move against the incumbent government, Mahmood Khan said a bunch of political jobless people had come together but they would get nothing but a humiliating defeat. He stated that the members of Parliament of PTI and its allies would never change their loyalties and they firmly stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had rendered the looters of public wealth jobless and now they had gathered to save their political future. “Opposition parties are well aware that their political career would be finished in case PTI remained in power,” added the Chief Minister. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not only the leader of Pakistan but also represented entire Muslim world, adding, he was the one who pleaded the case of Kashmir and Islam at all international fora in an effective manner.

He remarked that under the visionary leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan was now pursuing an independent foreign policy to its larger national interest.Mahmood Khan said due to the flawed economic policies of previous rulers, the country was on the verge of default but now under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the economy of the country had been put on the right track and the economy was improving.

He said the previous rulers plundered the royalty funds of gas producing areas of the province which were now being spent on the wellbeing of people of gas producing areas. Chairman, Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi and MPA Ziaullah Bangash also addressed the public gathering. On the occasion, newly elected tehsil chairman Darra Adamkhel Shahid Bilal and tehsil chairman Lachi Ihsan Khan formally joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Later, the chief minister also paid a short visit to District Karak where he performed the groundbreaking of a private cadet college and addressed the ceremony.