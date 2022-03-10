China’s top political advisory body wraps up annual session

The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s top political advisory body, held its closing meeting on Thursday.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the closing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a speech at the meeting.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

Wang Yang called on the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to address the people’s aspiration for a better life and contribute to improving their well-being.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, China’s top political advisory body.

The CPPCC should perform its duties for the people, he said, calling on the body to listen to the people’s voice and address their concerns. It should give suggestions on ways to meet the people’s aspiration for a better life and help the Party and the government improve their well-being, he added.

He also called for efforts to improve the quality of consultation and avoid formalism.

