PTI united under leadership of PM Imran Khan : Aliya Hamza

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is united under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership and all allied political parties are part of government and their legitimate reservations would be addressed on priority.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that opposition parties would not succeed in any move against the government as their negative agenda had made us more powerful and united.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a true leader of the country as well as Muslim Ummah, she said, adding, the opposition is like a storm in a small cup of tea that will never build any pressure on the government.

She said that PM Imran Khan has experienced to play better in any tough condition Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar related news are just rumors as the main objective of these rumors is to stop development work in the province.

“We are all united and would remain so in future as well,” she added.

She further said that propaganda launched by the opposition would never create any disunity in the PTI ranks.