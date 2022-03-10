Nawaz, Zardari remained silent over more than 400 drone strikes: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that during the tenures of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari more than 400 drone attacks were carried out against the country’s territorial integrity, but they remained silent.

In a tweet, he said that some foreign ambassadors issue press releases ignoring diplomatic norms. The opposition was criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan because he wanted to bring back the looted money stashed abroad by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.

نوازشریف اور زرداری کے دور میں 400 سے زائد ڈرون حملہ ملکی سالمیت کیخلاف ہوتے ہے یہ خاموش رہتے ہے۔ سفیر تمام سفارتی آداب کو نظر انداز کرکے پریس ریلیز جاری کرتے ہے یہ اس پر اپنے وزیراعظم پر تنقید کرتے ہے کیونکہ نواز شریف اور ذرداری کا لوٹ مار کا سارا پیسہ ملک سے باہر پڑا ہے pic.twitter.com/00UiZcGQuC — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 10, 2022