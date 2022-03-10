PM Khan to meet CM Buzdar, party members in Lahore today

LAHORE: Today (Thursday) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore as the Jahangir Tareen group jacks up the pressure on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, demanding his removal amid political uncertainty in the country due to the no-confidence motion against the premier.

The prime minister has called a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party in the provincial capital to seek assurance of the party members and to address their grievances ahead of crucial voting on the motion.

According to sources, the PM will also meet Usman Buzdar during his visit to Lahore, who will brief the premier on his contacts and support in the Punjab Assembly.

The PM will also meet Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and several senior Punjab party leaders, including provincial ministers Samsam Bukhari and Asif Nakai, who are members of the Tareen group. However, the JKT group has already announced a boycott of the parliamentary meeting.

Governor Sarwar will brief the prime minister on the latest political developments in the province. They will also hold discussions on the disgruntled Tareen group and other matters related to the government in Punjab.

Moreover, minority members of parliament will also meet the PM in Lahore today.