KSE-100 closes above 43,000

Pakistani stocks saw a range-bound trading session on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index rose by 0.38 percent to close over the 43,000-point barrier. The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) agreed to maintain the policy rate steady at 9.75 percent and the market opened on a positive tone. It reached an intraday high of 43,218 points, an increase of 339 points, in the first hour of trading. As a result, the index fell to an intraday low of 42,865 points.

The KSE-100 Index concluded the day at 43,042.96, up 164.61 points or 0.38 percent. A no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was lodged at the National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday by a number of opposition parties. 83.87 of the KSE-100’s 100 points came from the technology and communication sector, while 65.69 came from fertilizers and oil and gas exploration (22.16 points). Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW) reported to the stock exchange that it produced and sold 1,553 three-wheelers in February, a total of 1,504 of which were sold. In February, 43 four-wheelers were manufactured and sold.

The all-share index volume declined from 226.11 million on Tuesday to 183.71 million. The value of shares traded also decreased to Rs6.07 billion, down from Rs7.12 billion in the previous trading session. With a total of 12.79 million shares, Ghani Global Holdings Limited was the most popular stock, followed by Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and TPL Corporation. On Wednesday, 341 shares of 341 companies were traded, of which 148 rose, 167 fell, and 26 stayed the same.