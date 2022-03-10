Govt’s steps to improve country’s economic outlook: minister

The initiatives undertaken by the government for ensuring economic progress and development have improved the overall economic outlook of the country. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said this during a meeting with PKIC Chairman Mohammad AM Al-Fares, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The minister said that Pak Kuwait Investment Company (PKIC), a joint venture between the governments of Pakistan and Kuwait, is playing a commendable role in promoting industrial activity in various areas of the economy.

He apprised the visiting dignitary of the economic bottlenecks faced by Pakistani economy during testing times of Covid-19. The minister appreciated the investment and development banking activities of PKIC. Al-Fares shared that Kuwait greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan, the statement added. Both sides promised to enhance these bilateral ties in various areas including investment, trade and business. Both sides highlighted deep rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Kuwait and shared their contentment over the prevailing stronger relations between the two countries.