Kamyab Khatoon programme launched to empower women

President Dr Arif Alvi has formally launched Kamyab Khatoon Programme under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Programme to ensure financial empowerment of women without which a country cannot prosper. Addressing the launching ceremony on Wednesday, the president stressed the need for provision of honourable work opportunities to women.

He said now women can open their accounts through digital mode by downloading the requisite app without visiting any bank. He said women can brand their products internationally through use of information technology.

The president said that Islam has granted inheritance rights to women and the government has enacted laws in this regard. He urged ladies to raise their voice for their rights, including their due share in the inheritance, at all the available forums like courts and Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women.

Criticising the tendency of brothers getting their sisters’ inheritance in name of gift, the president told the gathering that the women could now approach the ombudsman office or courts as the government had made necessary legislation to protect their inheritance rights.

However, he said through active participation, the women would have to strive to protect their rights. The literate women should also guide the illiterate ones towards the available opportunities and remedies available for their rights’ protection.

Referring to the “shameful incident” of killing of a week-old daughter in Mianwali by her own father, the president advised the women to focus on moral training of their kids to sensitize them towards women rights.

He particularly called for special focus on women’s health as frequent pregnancies and neonatal deaths impacted their health leading to the malnutrition which he said could be addressed if women breastfeed their children at least for six months. Similarly, he said women’s social protection is also equally essential to give her a sense of protection while moving outside her home.

Referring to the government’s multiple initiatives of skills development for women, the president said taking advantage of the information technology, the women could successfully run their own businesses without leaving their home. He said Meta (erstwhile Facebook) has been given a target to skill train 100,000 women this year to impart them advertising and other relevant skills required for promotion of the products on e-commerce tools.