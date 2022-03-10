Oil falls 3pc as optimism stems from Russia, Ukraine statements

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday after Russia announced that it does not seek to overthrow Ukraine’s government and prefers to resolve differences through discussions. The crude oil prices fell over three percent following Russia’s announcement after surging over 4 percent in the earlier trade. As of 1140 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed $4.26 (-3.33 percent) to reach 123.72 a barrel. Brent hit the mark of $139.13 a barrel on Monday last. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main oil benchmark for North America, slipped to $119.55 a barrel, down by $4.15 (-3.35 percent). The contract hit $130.50 a barrel on Monday last. The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $126.51 a barrel with an increase of 11.81 percent, Arab Light was available at $127.09 a barrel with an increase of 1.81 percent and the price of Russian Sokol slipped to $111.56 a barrel with 2.69 percent decrease. Russia said on Wednesday it is not trying to overthrow the regime of Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine, and negotiations with Ukrainian officials to resolve the conflict are making headway. During a press briefing after the three rounds of talks with Kyiv, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “Some progress has been made”. She said the Russian military has not been tasked to “overthrow the current government.” The development comes after President Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that is one of Russia’s stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbour. In another remark aimed at placating Moscow, Zelensky said he was open to “compromise” on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent just before invading Ukraine on February 24.













