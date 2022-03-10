14 of the most enchanting castles you can visit, from the US to Italy via Ireland

If you want to ensure your next holiday is more magical than mundane, pay a visit to any of these 14 castles.

They have been revealed by Tripadvisor as among the best-rated castles in the world, so guaranteed to leave you spellbound.

The list includes enchanting chateaux, princely palazzos and bewitching buildings from the USA to Scotland, with interiors that look like they’ve sprung from the imagination of fantasy film writers.

CHATEAU DE LA MOTHE CHANDENIERS, LES TROIS-MOUTIERS, FRANCE — set in the lush greenery of the Loire Valley, Chateau de la Mothe Chandeniers was saved from an uncertain future in 2017 by a Crowdfunding project. Over 18,000 people donated from 106 countries around the world, raising over 1.5million euros to save the romantic ruin.

The castle dates back to around the 13th century, and was a former stronghold of the Baucay family, lords of Loudun.

The romantic building was devastated during the Hundred Years War and the French Revolution, restored by the wealthy Parisian Francois Hennecart in 1809, then ruined again in 1932 by an extensive fire.

Now, thanks to a joint project by Dartagnans and Adopte un Chateau, visitors can walk freely around the architectural wonder for 7.50 euros, or include a one-hour guided tour for 11.50 euros.

The castle is undergoing a gentle restoration, so expect a day outdoors to witness a work in progress, rather than a finished piece. As ‘Roiselee’ wrote on Tripadvisor in 2020, ‘rather than faithfully returning it to former splendour they are working hard to conserve the trees and plants that have colonised the chateau… you will be mostly outside so it’s best to visit on a dry day’.

The site is ‘utterly beautiful, well worth a visit’, they add.

PALAZZO CASTELLUCCIO, SICILY, ITALY — nestled in the heart of the Unesco World Heritage-listed city Noto, Palazzo Castelluccio was built in 1782 for the Marquis Corrado di Lorenzo del Castelluccio, and later inherited by the Order of Malta.

The facade is a renowned example of neoclassical-style architecture, with large stone columns that evoke the Roman classical buildings that were in fashion at the time.

A private project of the French tycoon Jean Louis Remilleux, from 2011 the building was painstakingly restored, with much of its interior and artwork beautifully preserved.

For 12 euros, visitors can now see the ornate interiors for themselves and for 25 euros they can take part in a guided tour.

Tripadvisor reviewer ‘NInaSvi’ wrote: ‘The visit of the palazzo offers much more than beautiful interiors and arts. It’s a kind of travel into feelings and emotions, which happens when breathtaking beauty touches your heart. For art and history lovers it’s worth engaging the competent guides there in order to appreciate the whole palazzo at its best.’

FONTHILL CASTLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US — visitors have said that one visit isn’t enough to see all of Fonthill Castle, and after seeing these photos we’re inclined to agree.

The former home of archaeologist, tile maker and antiquarian Henry Chapman Mercer, the eccentric building is crammed with his prized collections of tiles, artwork, books and oddities, with a core museum collection of over 50,000 pre-Industrial tools and crafts.

As well as a labyrinthine layout and permanent displays, visitors can also explore a roster of changing exhibitions and family-friendly activities for $15.

‘I could go again and again. This castle is like a playground for an adult,’ wrote ‘Lucero65’ on Tripadvisor in 2021. ‘Mercer was very creative, and this building was his canvas.’

ZLEBY CASTLE, ZLEBY, CZECH REPUBLIC — with its dainty turrets, pristine courtyards and a display of knights’ shining armour, Zleby Castle in the Czech Republic could be lifted straight from the pages of a fairytale.

Originally built in a Gothic style in 1289, the 19th-century romantic aesthetic seen today was carefully crafted by Vincent Karel Auersperg, who took over in around 1832.

The eccentric owner, heavily inspired by the Elizabethan Renaissance, wanted a medieval style home and added the stained glass, towers and displays of full body armour – rumour has it he enjoyed dressing up in them.

Outside, there is a nature reserve with deer park, birds of prey, and rescue animals.

‘It is a huge hit with kids’ wrote L-Bolek on Tripadvisor. ‘The bird show – flight and hunt demonstrations – is spectacular.’

CHATEAU DE LACYPIERRE, SAINT-CREPIN-ET-CARLUCET, SOUTH-WESTERN FRANCE — current owners Florence and Isabelle were lucky enough to grow up in Chateau de Lacypierre, while their parents lovingly restored the crumbling building. Now, they host tourists in their former family home, showcasing the work that their parents did before them.

Dating back to the 13th century, this castle has changed hands a number of times. One notable previous owner was Guillaume Benie Lacypierre, the bodyguard of Louis XV and Louis XVI, whose grandson Julien Lavergne de Cerval created the landscaping of the renowned Marqueyssac gardens, about 25km south of the Chateau de Lacypierre estate.

In the 19th century, the castle became a farm and the final refurbishment took place in the latter part of the 20th century.

‘Beautiful chateau inside and out with a unique guided tour,’ wrote ‘David’ on Tripadvisor in 2019.

CHATEAU DE TRELON, TRELON, NORTHERN FRANCE — erected on the site of an ancient 15th-century fortress built by Nicolas d’Avesnes, the Trelon castle went through several generations of owners who all contributed to the architecture, and it saw a long list of sieges, destructions and reconstructions.

From around 1945, Princess Micheline de Merode made it her home and began restoration work on the enormous building. It was finally opened to the public from 2017.

Now, it’s well-equipped for visits – it even has its own restaurant in the grounds, La Petite Folie, serving traditional French dishes and offering views over lake Etang du Hayon.

Curated events highlight key themes from the castle’s history, such as the exhibition of period gowns and outfits, which was on display last summer.

CASTELLO DI RAMAZZANO, UMBRIA, ITALY — the historic Castello di Ramazzano is a grandiose bed and breakfast in Italy where guests can sleep in one of many air-conditioned rooms and dine in front of open fireplaces dating back to 1097.

Ramazzano Castle was built in the 12th century by the Ramazzani family, to which it belonged until the end of the 16th century. The castle was restored over time, with its towers, wine cellar and internal courtyard all perfectly preserved.

It’s a hotspot for weddings and loved-up couples and, according to reviews, wine fans flock here to visit the on-site vineyards and attend tastings by the Aliani cellars.

‘We went there for a wine tasting and it was perfect!’ wrote ‘ellendesutter’ on Tripadvisor in 2016. ‘Wines were very good and the guy who presented them was very friendly and helpful.’

ORMOND CASTLE, CARRICK-ON-SUIR, IRELAND — joined to an earlier medieval castle, Ormond Castle was built by Thomas, 10th Earl of Ormond, in 1565 in honour of his distant cousin Queen Elizabeth.

At the heart of this Elizabethan manor house is the great hall, which stretches almost the whole length of the building and is decorated with intricate plasterwork portraits of Queen Elizabeth and her brother Edward VI.

Daily tours are on offer here, while audiovisuals and installations bring the castle’s history to life.

Writing on Tripadvisor, ‘Ailis R’ called the castle the ‘highlight’ of their trip. ‘I know we have a lot of castles in Ireland but I never knew there was a 450-year-old house like this! I’m surprised it’s not better known, it really is worth a visit,’ they wrote in their five-star review.

CHATEAU DE CHAMBERT, FLORESSAS, SOUTH-WESTERN FRANCE — the history of Chambert stretches as far back as the 10th century, but with its thriving vineyard the legacy is still very much alive today.

Chambert’s winemaking story began in the 13th century, when the vineyards covered over 300 hectares. In the 17th century its much-loved wines were shipped around the world.

Unfortunately, the spread of a destructive grape mildew called Phylloxera in the late 1800s slowly killed the vines, and the death of the former owner Marie Desire Pierre Amedee Bataille in 1914 led to the neglect of Chambert and its vineyards.

French winemaker Marc Delgoulet took on the unloved property in 1973 and replanted the beds with Malbec vines, farmed organically. Today, the castle continues the winemaking tradition, with 65 hectares of vineyards producing a range of award-winning biodynamic wine.

Visitors can learn the art of winemaking in a 2.5-hour workshop, join a free one-hour tour, or just prop up the wine bar in the on-site bistro.

CASTELLO DI PRUNETTO, PRUNETTO, PIEDMONT, ITALY — perched 750 metres above sea level on a strategic hill, Castello di Prunetto is surrounded by the Alta Langa woods and offers panoramic views over the valleys of the Uzzone and Bormida rivers.

It was built around the 12th century and belonged to the Del Carretto family, of Aleramic lineage, then to the Scarampi family, as well as other nobles from Asti.

‘John G’ wrote on Tripadvisor: ‘A beautiful building that is worth a walk up to. It has great views of the surrounding area.’

CASTELLO DEI CONTI DE CECCANO, CECCANO, CENTRAL ITALY — born from a sighting tower dating back to the 8th century, Castello dei Conti de Ceccano was built on the area of the pre-Roman acropolis of Fabrateria Vetus, now known as Ceccano.

After various extensions and additions, the fortress eventually passed to the Colonna princes of Rome in the 15th century, and the castle was converted to a prison.

This closed in 1973, and after years of neglect the fortress was purchased by the local government, which restored it back to its former castle glory, which visitors can see today.

‘A must visit’ wrote Ciaojimi on Tripadvisor. ‘You couldn’t ask for a better view of the city.’

DUNDAS CASTLE, EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND — yet another bewitching castle where you can lay your head, 15th-century Dundas Castle has impressive Tudor-Gothic-style additions made by the renowned architect William Burn in the 19th century.

Burn was famous for building churches, which is apparent from the huge dimensions of the sweeping main hall and staircase.

In 1995, Sir Jack Stewart-Clark inherited the property and together with his wife, Lady Lydia, an interior designer, they set about transforming the castle into a 17-bedroom wedding venue with private guesthouses dotted throughout the estate.

While the main house is an ‘exclusive use’ venue, the guesthouses can be rented separately. The Boathouse, for example, is a two-berth cottage with a veranda offering unspoilt views onto Dundas Loch. Prices start from £150 per night, and guests can expect The White Company linens, L’Occitane toiletries and Wi-Fi.