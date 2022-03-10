In ‘Jane Anger,’ revenge is a thorny uphill climb

In “Jane Anger,” a new comedy by Talene Monahon, everyone is fed up with the endless waves of sickness and quarantine. The year is 1606, and we are in England, which is enduring another outbreak of the plague. But for one man, a late-career William Shakespeare, there are graver concerns: writer’s block. Portrayed as a vain, out-of-touch celebrity by Michael Urie, Shakespeare struts and frets about the dozens of plays his rivals must be writing, angrily tossing the contents of his chamber pot out his window and onto the street below. In an effort to revitalise his career, he settles on adapting “King Leir,” claiming his version – with a slightly different spelling – will be “naturally superior because of the language and the dialogue and the general vibes.” Another obstacle to his livelihood lurks outside, one that this uneven play, which opened on Monday night at the New Ohio Theatre, clumsily tries to imagine could be his legacy’s true downfall: Jane Anger, a former lover seeking to strike a bargain with him in order to have her proto-feminist pamphlet published.













