Gigi gets fan fury for comparing Ukraine with Palestine

Gigi Hadid is getting hate for her recent comments on the Ukraine war. The model, who had been busy with Paris Fashion Week the past months, turned to her Instagram Stories in March to announce that she is donating all money that she made for the cause of Ukraine.

“I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram.

She added, “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

However, Gigi’s statement over Ukraine’s comparison with Palestine, was not well received by many of her fans, especially Jewish.

“When Israel is painted as oppressive, Jews all over the world pay the price. Numbers don’t lie: anti-Israel messaging leads directly to antisemitic attacks globally,” one fan tweeted.

“I stand against all suffering BUT false equivalents DONT help,” another added.

“I can’t believe @voguemagazine is supporting this false and dangerous narrative..’experiencing the same in Palestine’ well done @voguemagazine fanning the flames of anti semitism,” star Emmanuelle Chriqui commented.

“It is totally irresponsible of you @voguemagazine to publish a quote comparing Russian actions in Ukraine with Israel. As a Jewish woman, I am appalled and scared. Do your research before publishing hate. You are contributing to antisemitism,” a fourth tweeted.