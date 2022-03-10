‘Alhamra Live’ underway in Lahore

The search for new voices and future artists continued this week at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

The beauty of this Talent Hunt show, “Alhamra Live,” is that any artist can try their hand at any genre of music.

The heart-warming performances of young artists Ejaz Rahi, Zeeshan Ali, Zahid Baig, Rohail Waqas, Hassan Ali, Ibrahim and others in this show on Wednesday captivated the people’s hearts. The show has seemed more famous among the public as in recent episodes, with more and more young people taking part.

On occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Voice of Alhamra and Alhamra Rising Stars were born from the Alhamra Live platform; therefore, the search for new stars is going on. Zulfi said that “Our goal is to provide a platform for talented youth to be the first step towards success in their practical lives. The upcoming artists are contacting us from all over Pakistan, and trust me, Alhamra will not let their talent go to waste, he added.

The singers who took part in the recent show sang Qawwali, Geet, and Ghazal, and other musical performance to pay tribute to their legends. It is worth mentioning here that those who perform well in “Alhamra Live” will be given a chance in “Voice of Alhamra” and “Alhamra Rising Stars” again.