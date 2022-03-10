Naseeruddin Shah hopes to see Pakistani friends soon

Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah said he hopes to meet Pakistani fans and friends very soon. Talking to Karachi literature festival via video link, the legendary actor said world only remembers ‘good work’. “Everyone wants to become hero but world only remembers significant work” he said. Naseeruddin Shah said urged for a stronger relationship between literature and acting fraternity. “People like Mirza Ghalib and Faiz Ahmad Faiz played an enormous role in my creative journey and my interest in literature increased just because of these people” he added.













