Netizens react to Sanam Baloch’s new look

Actor-host Sanam Baloch left fans surprised with her latest clicks after a long hiatus, netizens shocked to see the transformation of the celeb.

One of the most versatile actors of Pakistan, Sanam Baloch who has been missing from the scene for a long time now, has fans in shock with the latest clicks shared on Monday, many of them struggled to recognize the ‘Teri Raza’ actor in her changed look.

Natasha Ali Lakhani – ace make-up artist of Pakistan and granddaughter of the legendary singer of the country, Madam Noor Jehan, who dolled up the beauty for the birthday celebration of her daughter Amaya, shared a series of pictures and a video on Instagram, heaping praises on the celebrity, which soon went viral across the social media platforms.

Clicks shared by Lakhani sees the actor in a black ruffled sari, while her makeup was kept glowing with smoky eyes and pink pale lips by the celebrity make-up artist

Although netizens were delighted to see Sanam Baloch after a long time, many took the opportunity to criticize the actor for gaining some weight.

One of the users called her ‘stunning’ but criticized her for being ‘too healthy’ in the same comment, while another one wrote, “She gained lot of weight anyways still my fav”.

An Instagrammer also mistook her as some doppelganger of Sanam Baloch.

The actor is best known for her performance in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Daam’ alongside Aamina Sheikh and Sanam Saeed. She has also been a part of superhit plays like ‘Teri Raza’, ‘Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan’ among many others.