Yashma’s mobile stolen while helping accident victims

Actress Yashma Gill said her mobile phone got stolen when helping two persons who were injured in an accident.

Yashma Gill, in an Instagram video, said that she stopped her vehicle for helping two motorcyclists who got injured in the Defense Phase 8 area of Karachi.

The Azmaish went on to say that she left her cell phone in the car seat in a hurry to help the affected. She added to taking help from people to get the wounded into her car.

The celebrity said her phone was nowhere to be found while driving. She went on to say that someone had gone off with the injured’s wallets as well.

The Qurban actor mentioned that such an incident should not happy when helping people at least. She has filed a complaint with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee.

Earlier, Yashma Gill’s fellow celebrity Hira Mani got robbed at gunpoint in broad outside her house in the provincial capital of Sindh.

She and her two children had parked their car in the driveway when two armed motorcyclists approached the Hira Mani’s vehicle and deprived them of her expensive items.