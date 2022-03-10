Javeria Saud and Merub Ali win the Internet with TikTok video

Javeria Saud and Merub Ali featured in a hilarious TikTok video on Instagram and it is going viral on social media.

Merub Ali and Javeria Saud are seen lip-syncing dialogues of a Bollywood film in the viral video posted on the latter’s Instagram profile.

The TikTok video got thousands of views from the application’s users.

It is pertinent to mention that they both were seen in a similar Instagram video earlier.

Earlier, Merub Ali shared a three-picture gallery on Instagram featuring yet another chic look by her. She was seen carrying a deep blue hoodie, “future is handmade” read the text on clothing and the caption as well.

The celebrity has quite a fan base on social media at least 573,000 followers on Instagram. She frequently shares pictures of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

Merub Ali is currently seen in the super hit ARY Digital serial Sinf-e-Aahan alongside Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf and Dananeer Mobeen.

The show is about six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army. It is a presentation of Inter-Services Public Relations.

The serial is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Nadeem Baig.