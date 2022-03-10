Nueplex responds to Sanam Saeed’s concerns about lacking film promotion

The Nueplex Cinemas has responded to Sanam Saeed after she tweeted out that her latest release Ishrat Made in China did not receive enough promotional material.

On Monday, Sanam expressed her disappointment over what she called was lacking promotion by the Nueplex Cinemas for Ishrat Made in China, which released in cinemas on March 3, 2022.

“A little disappointed in Nueplex Cinemas for not putting up any of our film posters, especially on Rashid Minhas Road,” Sanam tweeted. “People will always come to see superhero films. They have a long legacy behind them.”

Sanam added that Pakistani films need support from cinemas.

The Nueplex Cinemas team released a statement in response to her concerns and asked her to take up the matter with the distributors of Ishrat Made in China.

“First, let us start by congratulating you on the release of your film,” Nueplex stated. “As a cinema, the better your film does, the better business our cinema gets.”

The statement further read that the cinemas had put up all the standees and posters as soon they were received and that providing promotional materials is the responsibility of the distributors.

Ishrat Made in China stars Mohib Mirza in the lead. Hasan Sheheryar Yasin, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Kazmi, Sara Loren, Salman Saqib aka Mani, among others.