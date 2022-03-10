GemGolfers technology brightens up national scene

LAHORE: Unlike other sports where the playing arena appears within viewing distance,the game of golf is played and contested over a golf course that spans over many acres. And keeping a track of the flow of the competitive activity, the standings and scores of key combatants and accumulating updates about possible triumphant one requires an extended waiting time which becomes a source of torment for the championship organisers and diminishes the thrill of the competitive encounter. But now with technology so very facilitating and an enabler, the GemGolfers have introduced an effective tool to counter all paraphernalia being handled manually and have replaced the previous fatigued system with GemGolfers mobile app that brings all golf related competitive activity in the palm of the hand. A significant feature of the GemGolfers mobile app is that it comes packed with a state of the art live leaderboard and golf tournament solution thereby making golf activity more interactive and augmenting the fun. Through this solution the boredom of needless wait is eliminated and golfing action becomes interactive and live. A value adding result is that the whole playing field is aware of the scores and the lovers of the game can follow each player live.

Besides the live scoring benefit, the GemGolfers is also packed with a comprehensive and state of the art handicap management solution. Currently one of the best golf clubs of the country, Karachi Golf Club is managing handicaps daily and also the updates are directly communicated to the players through the mobile app thus banishing severe headaches that are associated with a manual maintenance system.

From the technical angle, the GemGolfers is powered on the front end by mobile app available for both iOS and Android platforms and on the back end by a powerful tournament management solution. The complete suite of products is cloud based and offers a comprehensive solution for all the needs of any golf tournament organiser or for management of golf handicaps. The GemGolfers manages all the facets of the golf tournaments and supports multiple golf tournament playing formats.This system will benefit the Tower Golf Tournament being contested over the week end at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. The GemGolfers technology will lend enormous support to national level tournaments, players and organisers all over the country will feel the reassuring impact of technology.