Thursday, March 10, 2022


PTI MNAs, allies to skip NA session

Agencies

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said on Wednesday that MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its allies would not be present in the House on the day the opposition’s resolution for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be taken up for voting in the National Assembly (NA). Awan, in an interview with a private TV channel, said that only NA Speaker Asad Qaiser will be present at the session, adding that “I do not have a vote so I, too, will go.” The PM’s adviser said that the session for voting on the no-confidence motion was likely to be called at a place other than the usual as “the floor of the House where sessions take place is being renovated.” He implied that there was a foreign hand behind the opposition’s no-trust move, saying: “Maulana (Fazlur Rehman) has called on Biden for help and in this situation, it is now clear from where the agenda is being run and support [is coming] … The West is being called on help to remove an elected prime minister.”

