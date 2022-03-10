PTI MNAs, allies to skip NA session

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said on Wednesday that MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its allies would not be present in the House on the day the opposition’s resolution for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be taken up for voting in the National Assembly (NA). Awan, in an interview with a private TV channel, said that only NA Speaker Asad Qaiser will be present at the session, adding that “I do not have a vote so I, too, will go.” The PM’s adviser said that the session for voting on the no-confidence motion was likely to be called at a place other than the usual as “the floor of the House where sessions take place is being renovated.” He implied that there was a foreign hand behind the opposition’s no-trust move, saying: “Maulana (Fazlur Rehman) has called on Biden for help and in this situation, it is now clear from where the agenda is being run and support [is coming] … The West is being called on help to remove an elected prime minister.”













