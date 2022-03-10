Your ‘time is up’, Imran Khan warns Asif Zardari

With the no-trust motion finally furnished with the National Assembly Secretariat, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said his next target would be former president and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari after winning the vote of confidence. Addressing party workers at the Governor House in Karachi, Imran termed the no-confidence motion the opposition’s political death. The premier paid a day-long visit to Karachi to muster assurance from the MQM-P against the no-trust motion. “I was telling my team that they have done what I was long praying for,” Imran said. “No-confidence motion is their political death,” Imran told the PTI workers about the opposition.

The prime minister said he was waiting for the “gang of robbers” as they were claiming after “every two months” that the government would be leaving, says a news report.

“I was thinking somehow their necks come in my hand,” said Imran, adding that he wanted the opposition to submit the motion.

The premier claimed that the opposition had fallen into trap after submitting the no-confidence motion against him. Imran said he had planned his moves for the future and will not stop once he “wins” the backing of the National Assembly.

“My hands were tied, so far. The shackles that were on my hand will be broken. My first target will be Asif Ali Zardari on whom I have been pointing my gun at for a long time,” said Imran. Attacking Zardari, the PM claimed that the PPP co-chairperson committed injustices, stole the national money and took commissions on everything.”Asif Zardari your time has come,” said PM Imran Khan. He alleged that the former president roamed around with bags full of money and set aside Rs200 million to buy the PTI MPAs.

The premier alleged that when one of the PTI MNA’s informed him that he was offered Rs200 million, he told the lawmaker to take the money and open a panahgah or orphanage with it.

Calling Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif a “boot polisher”, PM Imran claimed that he had joined hands with the PPP as he knew that his time was up. “Your time is also here. You know you will be in jail after three months. We will decrease the price of electricity after getting money back from your family,” said Imran.

The premier said that Zardari, Shahbaz, and PDM chief Fazlur Rehman had joined hands with each other not to save the country but to save themselves from him.

The premier told his party workers that the government, after winning the no-confidence motion, would take the three opposition bigwigs – Zardari, Shahbaz, and Fazl – to jails where they should have been for a long time”.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday claimed that the MQM-P had expressed its full support for the premier. However, in the post-meeting press conference, the MQM-P said the no-trust motion was not discussed during the 10-minute meeting.

Upon arrival at the MQM-P’s office in Bahadurabad, the members of MQM-P and PTI welcomed the prime minister. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Qureshi, and Asad Umar accompanied PM Imran on the crucial visit.

Qureshi told the media after the meeting that PM Imran Khan and the MQM-P leadership discussed the political situation of the country.

“MQM and PTI are allies and will continue to cooperate with each other,” said Qureshi. He added that the premier formulated and finalised his strategy with the MQM-P in his meeting.

“MQM has expressed its full support to PM Imran Khan. It did not keep any demands in front of us,” said the foreign minister. Qureshi said that the MQM thanked the PM for coming to its headquarters.

“MQM-P did not share its grievances nor make any demands, including the opening of its offices. MQM will be with the government on the no-confidence motion,” said Qureshi.