Imran Khan’s days are numbered, asserts opp

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address drew a strong reaction from the opposition leaders, who said the premier’s days were numbered. When Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was asked for his views on the speech, he said the premier had been threatening the opposition with consequences for quite a few days. “But do whatever you have to within the next four to five days. You will not get a chance [to do anything] after that,” he added. “These are Imran Khan’s last days,” he said while speaking to the media in Karachi. “Your (PM Imran) time is up, it is now our time to work for the people.”

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said PM Imran’s speech and body language made it evident that the opposition’s no-trust move would succeed, says a news report. “He spoke about others’ (opposition’s) political death, but his address made it apparent that his own political death is [imminent],” she said while speaking to the media in Islamabad.Aurangzeb remarked that the premier’s remarks were a sign that “his mental condition is not stable”.

She said when the prime minister began speaking about his “targets”, she believed he intended to shed light on the employment opportunities and housing he had promised to the people. “But he [instead] went on to level allegations against his political rivals.”

“Your curses, threats and bullying will have no effect on the no-confidence motion,” she said.

Aurangzeb rubbished the prime minister’s allegation that the opposition’s agitation against him was a part of a “foreign conspiracy”.

“Was inflation a result of a foreign conspiracy?” she questioned, adding that the current political situation, where the PTI was losing the support of its allies, was, in fact, the result of the nation and the allies lacking confidence in the government.

PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf criticised PM Imran over his “disrespectful language”.

“The prime minister must be aware that … if you disrespect someone, no one will respect you,” he said at a press briefing in Islamabad, adding, “In what direction are you taking Pakistan’s politics?”

Ashraf said the prime minister’s criticism of PPP co-chairperson Zardari had aggrieved the party’s workers and supporters, adding that the prime minister would draw “hate” from the supporters of any other parties for speaking about their leadership in a demeaning manner.

He particularly regretted PM Imran saying that his “gun” was now aimed at Zardari.

“Is this how a prime minister speaks?” Ashraf posed a rhetorical question.