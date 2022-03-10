Pakistan’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 20,000 mark

Pakistan’s active COVID-19 case count fell below the 20,000 mark after the number of recoveries saw a drastic increase as 12,103 patients suffering from the virus recovered overnight, the National Command and Operation data showed Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, the number of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan was at 29,346. After the major decline, the country’s active case count dropped to 17,995, the lowest since January 11 when it stood at 18,947. This number had only surged ever since, even crossing the 100,000 mark as the fifth wave of COVID-19 tightened its grip over the country. However, the coronavirus statistics gradually declined after this as the wave subsided. Meanwhile, 758 new infections were detected during the last 24 hours when the national COVID-19 body conducted 36,569 diagnostic tests across the country. The new cases pushed Pakistan’s overall coronavirus case count past 1.516 million and positivity rate to 2.07%, which dropped by 1% as of Tuesday. Moreover, the country logged six new COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 30,287.













