Russian forces close in on Kyiv on eve of talks

Russian troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital Wednesday as the two countries prepared for their first high-level talks since Moscow launched its deadly invasion two weeks ago.

As fighting raged for a 14th day, Russian forces made rapid advances towards Kyiv, approaching Brovary, a large eastern suburb of the capital, AFP journalists saw.

“The columns of Russian tanks took two villages a few kilometres away,” said Volodymyr, a 41-year-old resident of Velyka Dymerka, about 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Brovary.

“They shoot to scare people and force them to stay at home, steal what they can to get supplies and settle among the inhabitants, so that the Ukrainian forces do not bomb them.” Fighting has intensified in the area, with Ukrainian forces trying to repel the Russian tanks, local residents and volunteers of the Ukrainian forces told AFP.

The United States said Wednesday it was redeploying two anti-aircraft batteries from Germany to Ukraine’s neighbour Poland, a Pentagon official said. President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier urged Western powers to decide on a Polish offer to supply his country with fighter jets, after Washington rejected an initial plan as unviable.

“We ask you again to decide as soon as possible. Send us planes,” he said.

Russia’s war has sent around 2.2 million refugees across Ukraine’s borders in what the UN has called Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, and sparked fears of wider conflict.

Fears are mounting that Russia will encircle Kyiv, where an orchestra on Wednesday performed in the city’s Maidan Square in a morale-boosting concert that included the EU anthem “Ode to Joy”. Elsewhere, Russia and Ukraine had agreed to open more humanitarian corridors on Wednesday to evacuate terrified civilians from bombarded cities.

Safe routes were opening out of five Ukrainian areas including suburbs of the capital Kyiv that have been devastated by Russian shelling and air strikes.

Moscow had vowed to respect a 12-hour truce starting at 9:00 am to allow civilians to flee six areas that have been heavily hit by fighting, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

For the first time the corridors included Irpin, Bucha and Gostomel, a cluster of towns on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv that have been largely occupied by Russian forces.

A corridor was also agreed for the port town of Mariupol, where several previous evacuations have failed, leaving thousands of people without water or power since Friday.

Violence raged in other areas, with 17 staff wounded by an air strike on a children’s hospital in the eastern city of Mariupol, an official said.

On Tuesday at least 10 people were killed in a Russian military attack on homes and other buildings in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonestk, a local official for the Lugansk region said in a statement on Telegram. The invasion has raised nuclear concerns, with Ukraine saying on Wednesday that power has been cut to Chernobyl, site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986, which has been seized by Russian forces. The defunct plant, housing decommissioned reactors and radioactive waste facilities seized by Russia at the start of the war, “was fully disconnected from the power grid”, Ukraine’s energy operator Ukrenergo said.

The UN atomic watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that while the development violated a “key safety pillar”, it saw “no critical impact on safety” at Chernobyl.

Russia also attacked and seized Europe’s largest atomic power plant, Zaporizhzhia, last week, drawing accusations of “nuclear terror”

from Kyiv.

Western governments have baulked at the Ukranian president’s calls for a no-fly zone to defend Ukraine’s skies, fearing it would trigger a conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

“The prospect of fighter jets… departing from a US/NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” spokesman John Kirby said.

The West has instead relied on funnelling weapons and aid into Ukraine.

British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said Wednesday that his country had delivered 3,615 NLAW anti-tank weapons, and would shortly start shipping a “small consignment” of Javelin anti-tank missiles.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will send an additional $50 million worth of military equipment to help Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba were set to hold face-to-face talks in southern Turkey Thursday — their first such meeting since the invasion.

Kuleba confirmed in a video on Facebook he was preparing to meet Lavrov on Thursday, warning that his expectations were “limited”.