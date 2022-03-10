Imran Khan has lost confidence of masses: Murtaza Wahab

Spokesperson for Sindh government, Adviser for Law & Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while congratulating the workers, farmers, youth and people of Pakistan said that people of all schools of thought supported Bilawal Bhutto and the public march was welcomed everywhere while Imran Khan has lost the confidence of the citizens of every school of thought.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly Building on Wednesday.

He said, “Those who say there is no need to panic are themselves confused and nervous. The prime minister, to whom he did not meet, is now sending invitations to these members for meetings. Meetings have now begun with the parties and members who were not asked.”

The administrator said Aleem Khan was not even asked in the past, he is also being called.

“In the Senate elections, the PTI thought that more insults could not be tolerated. Today this seat goes to Nisar Khorro of PPP. The people’s march exposed the PTI. There is no unity in their ranks. Those who used to say don’t be afraid, they went to the Chaudhrys and today they are coming to the MQM. Hopefully MQM people will ask them for 162 billion and 1100 billion,” said the Karachi administrator.

He said Hyderabad University will also be asked and friends of MQM and GDA will also ask for approval of the controversial census.

“They will also ask for gas shutdown of industries. Sindh does not get water under 1991 agreement. It is hoped that the prime minister will be asked why this was done,” he said.

The spokesperson for Sindh government added, “The prime minister would also be asked about 10 million jobs and 5 million houses. This it is clear that even the allies are not satisfied with them.”

Murtaza said it is hoped that the speaker would soon convene a meeting of the National Assembly in accordance with the Constitution and give the members their due.

“Their departure days have been counted,” he claimed.