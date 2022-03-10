Experts concerned over sexual violence used as war weapon in IIOJK

Speakers at a webinar held here on the occasion of International Women’s Day while voicing their grave concerns over the plight of Kashmiri women said that the Indian state was using violence against women as an instrument to suppress their political aspirations. The webinar titled, “Violence against women: A case study of Indian administered Kashmir” was jointly organized by the KIIR and IMWU on the sidelines of 49 session of UNHRC, Geneva.

The well-attended webinar was addressed by prominent rights activists, academicians, and international law experts hailing from different parts of the world including former senator Ms. Lee Rhiannon from Australia, former EU parliamentarian Ms. Julie Ward, Barrister Margaret Own Chairperson Widows for peace through Democracy and Human Rights activist from the UK, Dr. Madeleine Scherb, Cellia Jastrzembska senior policy advisor in the UK government, Giulia Ferreira Delgado Human Rights expert, Marianna Zucaa HR activist from Italy, Barrister Nida Salam, Tazeen Hassan, Dr. Raheel Qazi chairperson IMWU, Dr. Saira Shah, Mrs Shamim Shawl, Prof. Dr. Shagufta and others.