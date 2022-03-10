Opp to be no where after failure of no-confidence: Khawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar on Wednesday in his recent take on current political situation said that when the fog of March cleared, the government would settle at its rightful place, after which the opposition would be nowhere in sight. He said that Pakistan had seen the rise of two fronts in the recent past as on one side was Prime Minister Imran Khan – the global face of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah who dare to say “no more” to world powers, and on the other side were the masters of horse trading, floor crossing and Calibri font.

He said that keeping its numbers complete would not be less than a challenge for the opposition, adding that it was surprising to note that those who had no full time foreign minister of their own were criticizing foreign policy of the country today. “We are being lectured on economics by those whose personal bank balances increased manifold while the country’s exports decreased,” he said. The SACM said that those who taught the supremacy of the constitution today had been involved in attacks on courts in the past.

Commenting on the vote of no-confidence motion, he said that both PML-N and PPP had no confidence over each other as Hamza Shehbaz had no confidence in Maryam Nawaz and vice versa. At the same time, Fazlur Rehman had no confidence in his political future, he maintained. In a few days, all these political characters would disperse, he said and added that Sardar Usman Buzdar was and would remain the Chief Minister Punjab.