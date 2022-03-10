Levi’s celebrates women changemakers

This International Women’s Day,Levi’s® celebrates the power of women and their determination to inspire change,with the initiation of the #IShapeMyWorld campaign in Pakistan. An initiative that features stories to spark conversation and inspire millions and more along the way.

Through the platform of #IShapeMyWorld, a moment around the world has started that seeks to inspire and enable women, to embrace who they are and not let the world around them define it. It features stories of risk-taking, game-changing, rule-breaking women who come from different backgrounds and communities, connected by the fact that they are challenging what society expects from them, and shaping the world on their own terms.

In the first edition of this campaign in Pakistan, Levi’s® aims to enable conversation with the community at large, while celebratingandencouraging women to follow the path which they deem right for themselves. The campaign features stories of two changemakers who dreamt and achieved their goals without letting others decide their fate. The resilience and strong personalities of these two individuals, made them reach their goals without compromising on their self-esteem.

Coming into a new city and building your roots is quite a challenge for everyone. Especially in a city like Karachi, you have to prove yourself every day to survive the fast-paced lifestyle. Marina Syed also had to go through a similar struggle. While doing her bachelor’s, Marina was working part-time till midnight to make ends meet. Commuting on your own at midnight isn’t easy for any girl and that’s when Marina decided to learn to ride a bike. What started out as a necessity, to have a safe commute after work, turned into a passion for building a platform for women to empower. Marina built a club that would help women facing a similar situation to hers and ensured that they have the resources to learn the skill of riding a bike. Marina not only shaped her own world according to her needs but also paved the path for hundreds of other women to be able to commute and have the freedom to live life on their own terms.