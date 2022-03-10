PMIC celebrates International Women’s Day

Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC) celebrated the International Women’s Day with the organization’s independent women who are challenging conventional roles in society.

An in-house event was conducted to honor the hard work and struggle of PMIC supported women clients. The event was attended by our workforce, management team led by our CEO.Our women clients and their respective credit officers were present at the event to share inspiring stories of their struggle, resilience and success.

“PMIC has always been a proud supporter of gender equality, whether it’s in the workplace or not. The female segment of any society is capable of so much more than they are given the opportunity to and we focus on being advocates to aid gender equality at the sector as well as individual level in the country,” CEO, PMIC, Mr. YasirAshfaq commented while highlighting what the organization stands for. “This international day stands for more than just a tribute to women around the world, It celebrates their accomplishments throughout the world’s history and showcases for young boys and girls, what the ideal society should be like.”

Through PMIC’s network of more than 24 Microfinance Providers in more than 90districts of Pakistan, more than 84% of the borrowers are women. PMIC also focuses development of women centric financial products and initiatives leading to financial inclusion, financial literacy, empowerment and sustainable livelihoods for women contributing towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS).

CEO PMIC Mr. YasirAshfaq emphasized on the measures; that are key to ensuring women’s economic empowerment in the changing world must include bridging the gender gaps in leadership, entrepreneurship and access to social protection and ensuring gender-responsive policies.