TPL Trakker, Telenor join hands to provide IoTsolutions

TPL Trakker, has recently partnered with Telenor Pakistan to exclusively provide state of the art IoT solutions and services to strengthen domestic connectivity infrastructure in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s data and telecommunications infrastructure is rapidly transforming to enable seamless connectivity and provision of disturbance-free services to customers. By the end of last year, Pakistan’s telecom sector witnessed a growth of 189 million cellular subscribers, 108 million 3G/4G subscribers and 110 million broadband subscribers. Telenor Pakistan owns over 26% market share, the second largest according to PTA.

As a market leader in IoTfor over two decades, TPL Trakker holds market share of 42%and has the largest nationwide operational coverage through machine learning and big data analytics to actively foster custom-built IoT solutions and generate critical business insights for customers.

Commenting on this development, TPL Trakker’s CEO, Sarwar Khan stated, “Pakistan is on an upward journey towards digitisation, and technological advancements are increasingly becoming integral to the development of business ecologies. TPL Trakker, being the market leader in GPS and IoT services, is in a foremost position to deliver mission critical services to Telenor Pakistan in their efforts to revolutionise the connectivity infrastructures.”

Also present on the occasion, Telenor Pakistan’s Chief Business Officer, Omer Bin Tariq commented, “What started out as a partnership to explore opportunities in IoT domain, has now evolved into an even stronger relationship built on trust and reliability. Equipped with Trakker’s exceptional experience and capabilities, our teams are now all set to scale up IoT domain by bringing in new use cases to solve real time customer problems.”