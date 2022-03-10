Blue Band kickstarts21-day breakfast challenge

To kick start their social mission campaign “Bharenge Hum, Bharega Pakistan 21-day breakfast challenge”, Blue Band held an event at Nishat hotel. The main goal of this campaign was to highlight the malnutrition concerns in our country which lead to stunted growth as well as the importance of breakfast in children.

Malnutrition in Pakistan is a genuine concern as 4 out of 5 children suffer from stunted growth. This is due to lack of nutrition and therefore the children have low height and their brains and muscle are underdeveloped. The Blue Band campaign aims to reduce this concern by encouraging the importance of a well-balanced breakfast that provides the nutrients required for healthy growth.

“At Upfield, we believe that access to right nutrition is every child’s right and it is our mission to make people healthier and happier with nutritious and delicious plant-based food that is good for you as well as our planet”, Fariyha Subhabi (Managing Director, South Asia, Upfield).

The mission is to instil healthy eating habits through the 21-day breakfast eating challenge with Blue Band. Blue Band is fortified with essential nutrients (Vitamin A and Vitamin D), good fats (omega 3 & 6) and is free from trans fats. It helps in the early development of children by providing them with nutrients needed for both mental and physical growth. Bharenge Hum, Bharega Pakistan is aiming to reach 10 million kids by 2024. The event also celebratedWomen’s Day by discussing the importance of enforcing equal nutrition in children. A lot of insight was shared by the women in the audience as well about this concern.

Other than Fariyha Subhani, many other noteworthy personalities and professionals like Dr MuradRaas, Dr ShahinaNaz, DrGhufran Saeed and Dr Sarah Ikram attended the event. Fizza Ali, a renowned celebrity was also presented along with many bloggers and guests.