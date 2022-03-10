Girls paint socioeconomic disparity, harassment

More than fifty female participants from different schools and colleges of twin-cities skillfully reflected issues and challenges confronting girls and women in different mediums and pallets. The live painting competition was organized by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) and Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi in collaboration with Islamabad Crescent Lions Club (ICLC) on Wednesday to mark the International Women’s Day.

Sexual harassment, inequality, lack of education, poverty, socio-economic struggle, social disparity, domestic violence, dreams and hope were the subjects the participants painted very intelligently. Some of the art works aesthetically presented flickering vision and thoughts the young women are surrounded by.

Kulsoom Chattha and Qindil Shahzad of the Fatima Jinnah Women University won the first prizes, Laiba Imran from Superior College and Tasbiha Rehan from Federal Government Postgraduate Girls College Kashmir Road won the second prizes, FizzaJaved from Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2 and Muneeba Urooj from International Islamic University Islamabad secured third position, Saharun Nisa of Sultana Foundation Girls High School and Alina Latif of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2 stayed at fourth position, while LaibaYaseen of Arid Agricultural University and Omaima Khan of Divisional Public School won fifth position. Mahnoor Khushhal of Fatima Jinnah Women University won the Director’s Choice Award.

Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Senator Seemi Ezdi was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, she said the paintings were a true reflection of the girls’ apprehensions and aspirations. Through art, they have reflected what they feel about the untoward behaviours at homes and in society as well. Art is just not a source of expression but a medium to educate people about the social concerns and taboos.

Well-known women activist Sumaira Raza urged the parents to give confidence to their daughters to face the challenges of life and career. We need to prepare our young girls for the future and support their aspirations for the sake of a vibrant society.