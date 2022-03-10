Chevron partners with MG for supply of Havoline lubricants

Chevron has recently signed an agreement with MG JW Automobile Pakistan for supply of its premium synthetic lubricants. MG recommends the use of Havoline Fully Synthetic C3 SAE 5W-30 and Havoline Fully Synthetic LE C5 SAE 0W-20 for MG ZS and MG HS vehicles in Pakistan. These products are available at all state-of-the-art MG 3S dealerships across the country. With this strategic relationship, Chevron and MG are committed towards meeting an ever-growing demand for branded lubricants for consumers across Pakistan. Ahmed ZahidZaheer, Country Chairman and General Manager of Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited, commenting on the partnership stated, “We are extremely pleased to be in collaboration with MG as the preferred supplier of quality Caltex Havoline lubricants for MG ZS and MG HS vehicles in Pakistan. We look forward to a long and successful relationship.” Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited is a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation. Chevron markets its Caltex range of lubricants in the country under the Havoline®and Delo®brands, which enjoys high levels of acceptance and recognition in the automotive and industrial segments of the market. The Caltex brand has an over 80-year legacy of service in Pakistan’s oil industry. Chevron has nation-wide operations with its Head Office based in Karachi, and regional offices and warehouses in all the major cities of the country with a network of more than 150 branded oil change facilities throughout Pakistan.













