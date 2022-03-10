Aleem jets off to UK to meet Tareen, Nawaz

Estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan Wednesday left for London to meet PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, a private TV channel claimed.

Aleem will discuss the future course of action with Tareen for the group as the opposition has submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In case Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar decides to step down, the PML-N and Aleem Khan group of PTI may field a joint candidate.

Sources said the Tareen-Aleem group may not merge with any party for now, adding that the two leaders may become part of a larger political alliance in the next general elections. On the other hand, sources said some members of Jahangir Tareen group had opposed Aleem Khan’s nomination and conveyed their reservations to Jahangir Tareen. The members reminded the estranged PTI leader of the times they stood with him.

Tareen group leader Khurram Laghari Wednesday rejected the formula of minus-Usman Buzdar. In a statement, Khurram Laghari said the decision could be of a single person and not by all. “I stand with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar,” he said and added he does not support minus-Buzdar.

Laghari said that those discussing minus-Buzdar were still part of his cabinet, adding that they should this thinking should be changed. Earlier in the day, Punjab Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik refused to join hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan.

Sources familiar with the development said three provincial lawmakers had refused to join ranks of Aleem Khan. Akhtar Malik said he would not leave the party during a difficult time.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has contacted senior member of Tareen group Aun Chaudhry and sought a meeting with the group members. A high level delegation of PML-N wants to meet the group members; however, the Tareen group has sought time to hold consultations on the matter, says a news report quoting sources.