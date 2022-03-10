Shehbaz seeks JI’s support on no-trust

A day after the submission of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif called on Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday to seek his party’s support to oust the premier. The opposition has 162 lawmakers in the National Assembly whereas to oust the prime minister, they require 172 votes. The government and its allies currently hold 179 seats in the lower house, says a news report. During the meeting at the residence of Mian Aslam in Islamabad, Shehbaz requested the JI chief to support the no-trust vote for the sake of 220 million Pakistanis. He said the PTI government had made the lives of the people hell, adding that the ruling party’s mandate was bogus. Shehbaz said the opposition will also make efforts to woo the PTI lawmakers. “We will remove the government through a constitutional process and go to people to seek a fresh mandate,” the PML-N chief added. Siraj also chided the government over high taxation and hyperinflation. The JI chief said the government had even taxed “every drop of water and morsel of bread”. He said the no-confidence motion against the premier was a constitutional process, adding that the JI will decide on the no-trust move against the premier after meeting the party leadership. Talking to the media in Lahore, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar urged the political parties to refrain from horse-trading ahead of the no-trust vote. He said every party should accept whatever will be the outcome of the no-confidence motion. Speaking about the disgruntled PTI politicians Jahangir Khan Tarin and Aleem Khan, Sarwar said both politicians immensely served the party and the leadership should talk to them to allay their reservations.













